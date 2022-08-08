House Of The Dragon Showrunners Tease Their Favorite Scenes In Season 1

We see part of the scene that almost broke Cooke and D'Arcy in the trailer, where Cooke's Alicent draws a knife in D'Arcy's face.

Sapochnik calls this whole exchange the "Eye for an Eye" scene. "It's basically in episode seven when Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke get to go at each other for the first time in a fit of rage that's been building for seven episodes," he explained.

The scene took over three days to shoot, and the cast and crew rehearsed it like a theater play. "There was just something joyous about doing it because there literally was not enough time," Sapochnik shared, revealing his love for a challenging sequence. "There weren't enough cameras. And every time we did the scene, which was about 15 minutes long, it had to end at this real moment of high tension and stress and pressure."

D'Arcy and Cooke were up to handling the intensity of that moment, though the repeated takes took their toll. "At some point I looked over to see if Emma was alive," Sapochnik said. "Her eyes had become so puffy. And it was that thing of like, 'I don't know whether I should say to you maybe you should calm down these takes.' But she's so good every time, even when they were off screen, they were doing it for each other. It was kind of amazing."

In another roundtable discussion, Cooke revealed that Sapochnik wasn't wrong about the state she and D'Arcy were in after days of shooting such an emotional scene. "We just lost our minds," she shared with a laugh. "We were in hysterics crying our eyes out. We were laughing so hard as they were trying to focus [us] ... we lost the plot eventually."