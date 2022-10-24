House Of The Dragon Is Setting Up A Medieval Nuclear War

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "House of the Dragon."

War is coming to Westeros and despite everyone's best (and less-than-best) intentions, none can prevent the Targaryen family drama from spilling over into the all-consuming Dance of the Dragons. After the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) spurred Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) into instigating a coup for the Iron Throne in last week's penultimate episode, the season finale of "House of the Dragon" sees the newly-crowned Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) respond in kind by asserting her rightful claim. In stark contrast to the war-mongering men advising her every move, however, the reluctant ruler considers painting the Seven Kingdoms in fire and blood as a measure of last resort.

In many ways, the entirety of season 1 has steadily built up the cold war brewing between those who support the Hightowers (the so-called "Greens") and those who swore fealty to Viserys' chosen heir, Rhaenyra and her "Blacks." Though we've seen plenty of action and intrigue that lives up to the standards set by "Game of Thrones," the finale pointedly ends on the very brink of outright civil war. And the first "shots" in this conflict, fittingly enough, have been fired by dragons.

The series creators have emphasized the significance and prevalence of the dragons that populate "House of the Dragon," playing up the bond between dragon and rider along with their destructive capabilities. In the inevitable war to come, it stood to reason that these fearsome monsters would end up playing a huge role ... but it took until the finale for the parallel between the Targaryen dragons and Cold War-era nuclear weapons to fully come into focus. The implications for season 2, meanwhile, couldn't possibly be more dire.