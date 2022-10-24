House Of The Dragon's Showrunner Explains The Episode's Most Brutal Scene

"House of the Dragon" is known for being brutal — in this "Game of Thrones" spin-off, the birthing bed is a battlefield. The show's graphic depiction of how terrifying and life-threatening childbirth can be hasn't gone unnoticed, and the season finale has given us the show's latest case of showcasing unmistakable brutality surrounding pregnancy. In a heartbreaking scene, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is experiencing emotional devastation of unimaginable gravity and delivers her baby on her own, refusing help from her many handmaidens. She is seen screaming in agony, and the graphic portrayal of the stillborn birth is completed with the Targaryen princess cradling her daughter's body.

Rhaenyra going into labor before her term completes isn't the only event causing her great distress. She learns that her father has died, her half-brother has usurped her throne, and enemies are closing in with every passing moment. She's going through an unthinkable amount of pain — and yet refuses to be touched by anyone who cab help her.

When "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal was asked why Rhaenyra didn't let her handmaidens near her and gave birth on her own, he explained how her character's grim situation led to it.