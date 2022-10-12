Ryan Condal Pitched A Very Different George R.R. Martin Adaptation Before House Of The Dragon

Condal was a bit of a nerd for the world of Westeros long before the "Game of Thrones" series came out. His enthusiasm for the fantasy novels was no secret, and he loved the "Dunk and Egg" prequel novellas so much that he pitched an adaptation for it to HBO two years before he got the job as showrunner on "House of the Dragon."

Here's what he had to say:

"I still, frankly, love the idea of that story as a counterpoint to the original 'Game of Thrones' and to what we're doing, because it's more of a 'Lone Wolf and Cub.' It's more of 'The Mandalorian' versus the original 'Star Wars' where it's just two guys making their way through this very complex and dangerous and highly political world that aren't necessarily political themselves, which I always thought was interesting as an adventure tale to tell in Westeros."

In 2021, Variety announced that a potential adaptation of "Dunk and Egg" was in early development at HBO, with Martin confirming (via his blog) that Steve Conrad would serve as showrunner if it went to series. The writer also revealed that Conrad was "determined to make a faithful adaptation of the stories," much to his relief since the world of "Dunk and Egg" was very "precious" to its creator. If it's anything like "House of the Dragon," fans will be thrilled.