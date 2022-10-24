House Of The Dragon's Big Death Scene Was Brutal, Avoidable, And Petty – And Therefore, Perfect

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "House of the Dragon."

In true "Game of Thrones" tradition, "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a brutal, unexpected death. The decision to close out the tense events of the season with the death of a child surely ramps up the anticipation for season 2, especially due to the fact that this major character death will directly impact the fate of the Seven Kingdoms. Although perfectly avoidable and heartbreaking, the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) perfectly encapsulates the show's spirit and its commitment to telling a tragic tale about familial conflict and thirst for power.

To quickly recap what happened: Lucerys arrives at Storm's End with a message for Borros Baratheon but finds Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) already present. Even after Lucerys is humiliated by Borros and provoked by Aemond, the kid declares that he's only a messenger and intends to get the hell out of there on his dragon, Arrax. Being the Daemon-cosplaying wild card Aemond is, he decides to antagonize Lucerys by chasing him on dragonback during a storm. What starts as a pathetically petty attempt at bullying ends in Vhagar, the biggest dragon in Westeros, chomping on Arrax and Lucerys, leading to their brutal deaths.

The brutality of the scene does not solely hinge on a child's sudden death, but on the manner in which the events unfold. Aemond, despite his penchant for cruelty, did not intend for Lucerys to die, and is shaken to the core when this happens. After all, Lucerys' death has dire consequences — whatever restraint Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) had been exercising so far to avoid full-blown war will now evaporate into thin air, and rightly so. However, Lucerys' death is the final nail in the coffin, and the clarion call for the Dance of Dragons to commence.