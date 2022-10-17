Why House Of The Dragon's Small Council Death Goes Unpunished

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

There was lots of movement and maneuvering in episode nine of "House of the Dragon" — a king died, a coup was plotted, a new ruler was crowned. With all those fast-paced political machinations in play, certain moments in the episode may not have gotten the attention they were due. One moment that perhaps did not receive its deserved ceremony was the moment the source material, "Fire and Blood," referred to as "the first blood shed in the Dance of the Dragons."

Lord Lyman Beesbury, the monotonous Master of Coin of Viserys' Small Council, was killed in the opening minutes of the episode. After he expresses his dissent to the idea of anointing Aegon as king, and questions whether Alicent is telling the truth about her father's dying wish to put Aegon on the throne, he is quickly put down by Ser Criston Cole. Beesbury's sudden and violent death ramps up the tension early in the episode. The talks of succession are to be done in quiet, and any dissenters are liable to be put down, quickly.

But still, the weight of Cole's actions in this scene is a bit shocking. A member of the Kingsguard murders a lord and member of the Small Council in cold blood, at a meeting full of other high-ranking lords and officials. How is it that Cole gets away with this with seemingly no consequences?