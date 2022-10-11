Which Targaryen Kid On House Of The Dragon Is The Absolute Worst? An Investigation

If you don't already have kids, "House of the Dragon" is the type of show that could make you reconsider future parenting plans. Not only is the series largely about the perils of birthing and rearing children from day one (lest we forget that terrible c-section), but it's also increasingly about how being born into power — or born grasping for it — can make a person cruel from very early on in life. Sure, there are other factors at play here that might be making some of these Targaryen kids total a-holes, but it certainly seems like their family's fundamental dysfunction and the fight over the succession has left many of them bloodthirsty and defensive.

So who's the worst second-generation Targaryen character currently stomping around Westeros? The answer may be obvious, but there are a surprising amount of contenders. Let's run through the options to figure out — based on "House of the Dragon" alone, with no sneak peeks ahead at "Fire & Blood" — which Targaryen child is the most despicable of all.