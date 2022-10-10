With Aemond Targaryen, House Of The Dragon Has Its First Anime Character

"House of the Dragon" is quickly becoming the best George R. R. Martin adaptation yet, a show that embraces the best parts of "Game of Thrones" but does away with what didn't work there. Sure, we may lack some of the sense of urgency from "Game of Thrones" and its catchy "Winter Is Coming" tagline, but by taking what is essentially just a history book and filling in the gaps of the story, we're getting a faithful-yet-surprising and poignant-yet-entertaining tragedy about the fall of a family due to very stupid choices.

But the show is not all violence, boobs, and funerals. "House of the Dragon" is also unafraid to be outright weird. After all, this is the show that gave us the gift that was Craghas Drahar, aka the Crabfeeder (rest in peace, king) and his army of crabs that ate people (but were not crab people, sadly). Now, the show is topping itself by introducing the one thing Westeros was severely lacking — an anime villain.

That's right, we're here to talk about the best new character on the show, the heir to the throne of sadistic, blood-thirsty, white-haired weirdos currently occupied by Daemon Targaryen. Welcome, Aemond "One-Eye" Targaryen.