How Viserys Targaryen Just Proved Himself A Better King Than Robert Baratheon

Most people can agree that Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) isn't all that great at his job. Yes, he's managed to avoid any major wars, but he's been remarkably complacent about the growing rivalries inside his own family. After over a decade, you'd think he'd have done a little more to force Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) to put aside their differences. His decision to marry Alicent at all (his daughter's best friend rather than the daughter of a major ally) was particularly silly and poorly handled.

And yet somehow, by "Game of Thrones" standards, he's one of the best rulers we've seen on screen. Unlike Daenerys, he hasn't burned down King's Landing. Unlike Cersei, he hasn't alienated all the other houses and accidentally unleashed a puritanical religious mania throughout the city. Unlike Joffrey, he's not a full-on sadist. Besides Bran, whom audiences only got to see as king for a couple of minutes on-screen, the character Viserys parallels the most from the original series is Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).

Much like Robert, Viserys is the first king we've gotten to know in his show, and him staying alive seems to be the only thing preventing total chaos from being unleashed. Much like Robert, ruling the Iron Throne seems to have aged Viserys poorly; throughout the prequel's constant jumps through time, it always feels like a minor miracle that Viserys is somehow still alive. There are a lot in common between the two characters, but if last night's episode is any indication, Viserys may be the better ruler overall.