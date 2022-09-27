How House Of The Dragon Has Transformed Daemon Targaryen And Ser Criston Cole

Daemon Targaryen has spent five episodes being his best morally gray self. He has angered his brother, waged wars, crashed parties he wasn't invited to, seduced his niece, nearly kissed her at her wedding, made powerful alliances, committed murders, and torn people's limbs apart. Daemon is the perfect recipe for chaos and the reason for his brother King Viserys' endless headaches. Then there's Ser Criston Cole, Rhaenyra's chosen protector, a good-looking knight who never let her out of his sight and swore to protect her with his life. The decade-long time jump has affected everyone in Westeros, especially these two, and you can see glimpses of their character development despite not having seen them through the years.

The power-hungry Daemon has become something of a family man — he has a happy, healthy marriage with Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), and seems to genuinely care about her. He dragon-races with her, helps raise their children together, and unlike his brother, doesn't make a decision for his wife when she's on the birthing battlefield. Although it doesn't feel like much of his choice, he expresses to Laena that he has no intention of returning to a world of power and politics. But he still tirelessly reads about dragonlords to feel closer to home. Daemon has become a defanged family man who is, albeit reluctantly, at peace with where he is. He doesn't covet a title or a throne (for now, at least), and he enjoys being praised for his dragon-riding abilities. He's happy — or at least trying to be content with where he is, and he's okay with that. Then there's Ser Criston Cole, who has started talking far too much.