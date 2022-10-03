Let's Talk About Vhagar, House Of The Dragon's Floppiest, Chonkiest Dragon

This article contains spoilers for season 1, episode 7 of "House of the Dragon."

People like mystical creatures, and the dragons of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" have become major fan favorites. While they're not technically dragons — they're wyverns, because dragons have wings and four legs instead of two — the big, fire-breathing lizards have captured the hearts and imaginations of TV watchers everywhere. On "Game of Thrones," there were only three dragons, siblings hatched by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) more than two hundred years after the last dragons had died out. Rhaegal, Drogon, and Viserion looked pretty similar, save for their coloring, but given their heritage it sort of makes sense. In "House of the Dragon," there are significantly more dragons, which means we get to see a much wider variety of these magnificent beasts. While we sadly didn't get a chance to see Balerion, the biggest and scariest dragon to ever live, there is one ancient, epic dragon left alive by the events of the series: Vhagar.

Vhagar was one of the three main dragons ridden during Aegon's conquest, when Aegon Targaryen I conquered Westeros along with his sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys. Visenya rode Vhagar, alongside Aegon's Balerion and Rhaenys' Meraxes. By the events of "House of the Dragon," both Meraxes and Balerion have died, but the massive and wizened Vhagar lives on. She's had four riders, and in episode 7 of "House of the Dragon," she meets and accepts the fourth. Young Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) snuck out onto the beach where she slept and claimed her for his own, but he is only the latest in a long and storied legacy.