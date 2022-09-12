House Of The Dragon: The Backstory Of Baelon The Brave Explained

Spoilers for episode 4 of "House of the Dragon" follow.

In the world of "Game of Thrones," when a conversation is preceded by a long monologue explaining past historical events that don't seem relevant, you should probably have your guard up. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Hand of the King and faithful (if ambitious) servant of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), learned that lesson the hard way in last night's episode of "House of the Dragon."

Upon learning of Princess Rhaenyra's (Milly Alcock) incestuous tryst with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) from a child spy, the second-in-command reluctantly paid Viserys a visit to inform him of the sordid details. Viserys reacted, well, like any father would upon learning that his own brother had such lecherous intentions for his daughter, essentially shooting the messenger and angrily sending Otto away. Thus sprouted the first crack in Otto Hightower's otherwise fruitful service as Hand of the King, with the next fracture ultimately proving too difficult to ignore.

In the penultimate scene when Viserys removes Otto from the position, the king namedrops an intriguing figure who should be familiar to anyone who's read George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the in-universe historical novel from which "House of the Dragon" is based on. His father, Baelon the Brave, was once lined up to be the heir to the Iron Throne ... until a frustratingly mundane death upset the balance of power in the Targaryen dynasty and helped lead to the Great Council to decide the matter of succession.

Though unseen and unheard of until this moment, the shadow of Baelon casts a long shadow over the events of "House of the Dragon." Here's everything you need to know about the would-be king's backstory.