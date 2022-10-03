A Second Rogue Prince Is Taking House Of The Dragon By Storm

The fact that we like any members of House Targaryen is utterly absurd. Ninety percent of this family is just insecure little s***s with an inferiority complex. So why are they so damn compelling? By absolutely no means should I be grinning every time Daemon Targaryen struts onto my screen with his smarmy smirk and mid-life crisis hair, yet here I am, concerned about my sanity because every one of his scenes brings me joy.

Despite committing various crimes, pursuing a relationship with his niece, and being a general menace to society (and all Targaryen family functions), Daemon has a very special place in my heart. Matt Smith's rogue prince may have a penchant for murder and dismemberment, but he's also ridiculously likable. As the show's resident agent of chaos, Daemon has a way of ensuring that we will always be entertained: whether that means sprinting into a solo battle against an entire army or rolling up to his niece's wedding with the intent to flirt.

For the first few episodes of "House of the Dragon," every episode was just an exciting opportunity to catch up on the latest crimes of the king's little brother. What will he be banished for this week? How soon will he return from said banishment with a new haircut? And who will he spend his screen time bullying once he's won back his brother's favor? It's not all insults and reckless behavior, of course — the real clincher is all the unspoken depth to Daemon's character. He's a fascinating balance of arrogance and insecurity, which makes his arc absolutely irresistible. But recent episodes have seen his flames of chaos beginning to cool down.

Spoilers for episode 7 of "House of the Dragon" follow.