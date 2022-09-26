House Of The Dragon Has Been Playing The Long Game With Its Most Chilling Villain

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode six.

For all of the politicking, backstabbing, and violence in "House of the Dragon" thus far, there hasn't been a clear villain. The two women at the center of the tale, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), are both presented as complex figures that are neither entirely good or evil. Like its predecessor, "Game of Thrones," the series is interested in moral ambiguity and on the horrible things people will do in order to survive. In episode six, "The Princess and the Queen," the series' most potent, potentially terrifying villain emerges from the shadows. Larys Strong, played to perfection by Matthew Needham, is another of George R. R. Martin's secretive schemers, but he has already shown himself to be far more ruthless than Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) or Varys (Conleth Hill) could ever dream.

Larys has been creeping in the background for a little while now, being a grade-A gossip and manipulating those around him for his own games. Like both Varys and Littlefinger, Larys' allegiance is not to a house or a throne, but who, or what is he beholden to? That mystery is part of what makes him so scary, and perhaps the biggest power player in this game of thrones.