Chaos Is A Ladder: All The Schemers In House Of The Dragon And What They Want

Schemers will always find a way to thrive in Westeros, but the reign of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has made it especially easy for ambitious people to sidle up to power. Maybe it's the way he uses his sword like a crutch, the fact that he's openly deteriorating, or how easily he can be swayed in any which direction, but something about this king gives everyone the confidence to reach for the stars. But amongst the sprawling cast of characters in "House of the Dragon," only a select few have the skills to actually seize the power that they crave.

Once upon a time, in the prime seasons of "Game of Thrones," a wise man taught us that "chaos isn't a pit, chaos is a ladder." When Westeros is in shambles or spiraling into an uncontrollable state of war, the wisest in the bunch will seize the opportunity and haul themselves upwards, taking advantage of each and every disaster. And if our time in the seven kingdoms has taught us anything, it's that anyone can rise to the top, under the right circumstances.

But then again, the very same man who spoke those famed words ended up flying way too close to the subterfuge sun and suffered a brutal death at the hands of the women he meant to deceive. So maybe we should take everything that Littlefinger taught us with a grain of salt.