If You Want To Know The Future Of House Of The Dragon, Just Listen To Helaena Targaryen

This post contains spoilers for all recent episodes of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon" has a lot of characters on its roster, and not all of them seem to matter in equal measure. But just as Bran ended up winning the game of thrones after spending a whole lot of that series' runtime on the sidelines, a seemingly unimportant "House of the Dragon" character may actually be the key to the show's future.

Helaena Targaryen, played by Evie Allen, has only appeared on the fringes of the Targaryen-Hightower drama so far. She seems to be a rather introverted child, and while it's unclear whether she's coded as neurodivergent or simply eccentric, she has little use for the infighting of her siblings or the conflict of her extended families. In fact, she spends much of her time looking at insects, spouting fragmented and seemingly meaningless phrases along the way.

Except, it's quickly becoming clear that her utterances aren't actually meaningless: there's a good chance they might actually be prophecies. In the show's sixth episode, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) half-listens to her daughter as she holds what appears to be a millipede, counting its legs and sharing her observations out loud. "This one has 60 rings and two pairs of legs on each," she says. "That's 240." This seems to be simple mathematics, but her words soon take a turn for the enigmatic. "It has eyes, though I don't believe it can see," she adds, and when her mother asks why, she says, "It is beyond our understanding." Helaena's words here sound more like a riddle than a scientific observation, and before the scene ends, she says something that's truly perplexing — until the next episode, when it starts to make sense. "The last ring has no legs at all," she explains, still looking at the bug in her hand.