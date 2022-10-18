House Of The Dragon Just Made Alicent Hightower Its Most Conflicted Character

If there's one thing Alicent Hightower certainly is, it is conflicted. To like Rhaenyra or not to like. To hate Rhaenyra or not to hate. In "House of the Dragon," HBO's breathtaking adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood," Alicent is the show's most conflicted character. And that's saying something, because there are many.

While "House of the Dragon" is relatively faithful to its source material, it takes the initiative to inject secrets, altercations, and personal struggles between characters that causes the souring of their relationship, making these one-dimensional historical figures seem more human. Their emotions drive them — whether it's ambition or power they seek — there's more to the conflict between them than just pure politics.

Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen are what one would call childhood besties, their relationship has seemingly queer undertones, and they're driven apart by their personal struggles. And with every new episode, Alicent confuses audiences rather than getting them to understand her; we're in the dark about her motivations, so all we see is her maddening change of heart. Her involvement in the usurpation of Rhaenyra's throne, while relying on her dying husband's incoherent last words, is insidious, and "The Green Council" has taken a step forward in illustrating just how complicated she is.