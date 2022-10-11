How House Of The Dragon's Alicent Mirrors A Classic Game Of Thrones Character

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 8 and all of "Game of Thrones."

There are some interesting parallels between "House of the Dragons" and its predecessor, "Game of Thrones," but one of the most compelling is the way Cersei Lannister's arc has been mirrored by that of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Cersei, played by Lena Headey on "Game of Thrones," was a complicated villain whose ambition eventually got the best of her, and Alicent's ambitions are similarly intense. There are numerous similarities between them, including being married to a king they don't want and turning to their faith (or at least appearing to) in times of crisis.

Alicent is still very much her own character, but comparing her arc to Cersei's reveals interesting things about both characters, and how "House of the Dragon" learned some lessons about narrative storytelling from the stumbles of "Game of Thrones" later seasons. In episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," audiences got to see a softer side of the queen for the first time since she was just a teen. There are very few true villains on "House of the Dragon," and absolutely no heroes, which means that Alicent is given a chance for complexity never afforded to Cersei.