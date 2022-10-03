The Junior Targaryen Family Fight Club Is House Of The Dragon's Most Epic Battle Yet

The historically fantastical world created by George R.R. Martin has always been riddled with violence, with some of the most memorable episodes of "Game of Thrones" centering around legendary battles and wedding night massacres. Thus far, the spin-off series "House of the Dragon" has been a masterclass in emotional manipulation and the devastating understanding that the birthing bed is as much of a battlefield as the fields of war. However, without White Walkers, Wildlings, and multiple kingdoms fighting for the Iron Throne, the violence has been minimal compared to the series predecessor. This isn't necessarily a bad thing as extreme portrayals of violence do not a good show make, but "House of the Dragon" finally gave us an epic battle worth talking about, and it's all thanks to the littlest members of the Targaryens and Velaryons.

In the episode titled "Driftmark," the adult rivalry between Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has boiled over into the lives of their children, with this baby brawl looking like a foreshadowing of the events in "The Dance of the Dragons." The familial House of the Dragon is being torn apart from the inside out, as in-fighting, selfishness, and a sense of royal entitlement become dominant forces. The destruction of the families is inevitable, but without the fully-developed brain capacity to understand how to "play the game," it's the children that trigger the beginning of the end.

Knuck if you buck, because the Junior Targaryen Family Fight Club is House of the Dragon's most epic battle yet.