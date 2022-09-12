House Of The Dragon Didn't 'Click' For Emily Carey Until She Put On Her Costume

At the heart of "House of the Dragon," there's much more going on than scheming, warfare, and oversized egos — though there's plenty of that to go around. But before the inevitable storm, we got a taste of the peace: when princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her best friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) could peacefully lay in the Godswood, talking about cake and their favorite warrior princesses. Now, several episodes in, the Targaryen civil war we've been promised has yet to begin, but the seeds of it have certainly been planted. There's tension between Alicent, Rhaenyra and so many more, meaning it won't be long before anger and jealousy envelop everything else.

The other element that doesn't bode well for their relationship is how quickly "House of the Dragon" moves through time. In just a few more episodes, the younger actresses will step away from their roles to be replaced by Emma D'Arcy (as Rhaenyra) and Olivia Cooke (as Alicent). What will such a significant time jump mean for their relationship? So far, things aren't looking great. Alicent's already gone through quite the transformation. Once an anxious teen, she's now considered an adult in the eyes of the realm: she has a husband and son, with another child on the way. Oh yeah, and she's the Queen of Westeros — thanks to marrying Rhaenyra's father, Viserys (Paddy Considine).

For Carey, Alicent Hightower was a daunting role to tackle — especially since the series is a followup to the massively popular "Game of Thrones."