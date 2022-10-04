House Of The Dragon Proves Intimacy Coordinators Make Sex Scenes Better

This post contains spoilers for all of "House of the Dragon" so far.

There was a lot of sex in "Game of Thrones," but most of it wasn't very sexy. The series became notorious for its depictions of sexual assault and regularly demeaning its female characters, but "House of the Dragon" seems to be trying to correct those issues. In the prequel series based on George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," sex scenes have narrative purpose and are shot with real care. It's a huge step up from "Game of Thrones," where many sex scenes just involved a woman bent over with someone humping behind her. There was plenty of skin, and plenty of skin slapping against skin, but most of it just felt unnecessary. Even scenes in the books that were written to be sensual, like Cersei and Jaime in the Sept of Baelor after the death of Joffrey, became an excuse for sexual assault.

Thankfully, "House of the Dragon" hired female writers and directors to come on board and offer perspective, and they hired an intimacy coordinator to help make sure everyone felt comfortable. There are stunt coordinators for whenever people are putting their bodies on the line, and sex scenes can offer their own risks. The actors were more involved in the process too, and Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, apparently discussed his sex scene with his screen partner and director for seven months before filming even began. By takings steps behind-the-scenes to protect and support the performers, the sex scenes in "House of the Dragon" ended up being much, much hotter.