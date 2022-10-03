Why House Of The Dragon's Nighttime Scenes Look Like Crap

If you threw on the seventh episode of "House of the Dragon" last night to watch your weekly dose of Westerosi power plays and incest, you may have had trouble actually seeing what was happening on screen for about half of the episode. Twitter was home to countless comments about needing to turn up your TV's brightness or just images of people squinting, struggling to see things directly in front of them. It was reminiscent of the response to an episode from the final season of "Game of Thrones" called "The Long Night," which received a massive amount of complaints from people unable to properly see what was going on.

Back when that episode aired, I balked at the complaints. When I watched "The Long Night," I had no issue with how it looked. Yes, it was dark, but it was not murky. The issues with that episode could be solved by people adjusting the settings on their television sets and changing the environment they watch the show in. People think it is an issue with brightness, but it isn't. It's an issue of contrast, and if you adjust that and see it in a dark room, there isn't much of an issue.

My settings had not changed from "The Long Night," as I still use the same TV. However, I could not believe how muddled, dark, and, frankly, ugly the exterior nighttime scenes in "Driftmark" looked. The reason for why each episode is difficult to see are very different though. The issues for "The Long Night" come from shooting at night and wanting to utilize only natural lighting sources for a scene. The issues for "Driftmark" come from a shooting process called "day for night," something usually done as a cost-saving measure. And it almost never looks good.