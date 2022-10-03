House Of The Dragon Is At Its Best When It Creates A Slow-Burning Powder Keg

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 7.

If you thought Targaryen weddings were unpleasant, just wait until you get a gander at their funerals.

Where "Game of Thrones" found an excuse to put most of its main characters in one location in its first episode, it's taken more than half a season for "House of the Dragon" to reach that point. Fortunately, it was worth the wait. Episode 7, "Driftmark," picks up at the funeral of the late Lady Laena Velaryon, squeezing the show's Targaryens, Hightowers, and Velaryons into a single place. Cut off from their castles and forced to (shudders) interact with one another, every grudge, rivalry, and open wound they've been holding onto begins to fester until it explodes like a powder keg.

This is far from the first time an episode of the show has ended in fire or blood, assuring "House of the Dragon" lives up to the title of George R. R. Martin's source material, "Fire & Blood." But "Driftmark" is a showcase for the series at its best. Save for Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) going on a late-night dragon ride, this hour is devoid of big action scenes or set pieces. Instead, much of its runtime is devoted to people giving each other looks, be they ones of longing, resentment, or whatever that expression is on Larys Strong's (Matthew Needham) face every time he stares at Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). I'm fairly certain it's the exact opposite of the "Find someone who looks at you like..." meme.