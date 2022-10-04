Unlike Game Of Thrones, There's No Clear Hero In House Of The Dragon

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

It's easy to forget that "Game of Thrones" once had a main protagonist, since his head got lopped off before the end of the show's first season. But Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was there alright, grounding the series from the start and guiding viewers through the complex political landscape of Westeros with a dogged determination to do what's right, even at great personal cost. He wasn't the best player in the game of thrones, and his commitment to integrity ultimately cost him his life. With it went viewers' sense of stability, as the show proved itself willing to derail hero narratives in a heartbeat for the sake of a good shock. Still, even with Ned gone, "Game of Thrones" still had people worth rooting for.

No one in "House of the Dragon" reminds me of Ned Stark. In fact, no one reminds me of Jon Snow, or Arya Stark, or Brienne of Tarth, or Samwell Tarly, or Tyrion Lannister. There are few heroes to be found in the HBO series that aims to recapture the magic of its massive flagship series, and even the mildly heroic figures seem to have already been brought low by the magnetic pull of power. Character arcs that would have taken years to unfold in episodes now take weeks, as if to say, "you get it, we don't have to explain how power-hungry and vile these people can be." All of this makes for a viewing experience that feels increasingly unmoored with each passing week.