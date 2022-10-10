House Of The Dragon: The Seven-Pointed Star And Westerosi Religion Explained

This post contains spoilers for episode 8 of "House of the Dragon."

Religion has not been a major theme in the first few episodes of "House of the Dragon," as the show focused more on familial infighting and the chaos that encircled House Targaryen. While chaos still reigns over the titular house, the latest episode, "The Lord of the Tides," brings Westerosi religion into the mix. The Faith of the Seven emerges as a new way of life in Westeros, which is symbolic of a tectonic shift in power that also comes with significant political implications.

After Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) visit King's Landing after six years, they notice that their home has been unceremoniously stripped of visual elements that are a reminder of House Targaryen's power and prestige. Instead, the halls are adorned with the Seven-Pointed Star, which symbolizes the holy text of the Faith of the Seven. In order to further drive this sense of displacement, we see Queen consort Alicent (Olivia Cooke) adorned in seven-pointed star chains and pendants, which grants her the appearance of religion-backed poise and morality. Of course, this is but a shallow veneer that is painfully hollow.

So, what's up with this budding Westerosi religion that is taking center stage within the nexus of political power? In "Game of Thrones," we were made aware of the schism between belief in the Old Gods and the New, and "House of the Dragon" seems to be setting the stage for this new chapter in Westerosi history. Let us look into it, shall we?