House Of The Dragon's Latest Episode Features One Of The Most Intense Sequences In Game Of Thrones History

The emotions showcased in this episode of "House of the Dragon" are savage, messy and most importantly, human. This scene is so extraordinary because there is no telling what will happen here. Everyone is playing their own game, except perhaps Viserys, who is little more than a pawn at this point. With contempt coming from all sides, the inexorable force of a mother's love pulling the strings of these two women, and a king who couldn't be more in denial of the entire state of affairs, this sequence sees the powder keg the season's been building towards finally explode. What an incredible scene with fantastic performances from all involved, but it's really Cooke's moment to shine and does she ever.

Alicent is certain that when confronted with the rumors of the children's parentage so blatantly, the king will have no choice but to face the music. She has, as it turns out, underestimated Viserys' impressive ability to put his fingers in his ears. After everything she's done in service of an agenda that was never her own, this is just too much.

Every feeling Alicent has been holding in all these years come crashing to the surface and you can see them all play out on Cooke's face. Her son has just lost his eye, yes, but she's also been presented with an opportunity to unleash a decade's worth of vitriol on her former friend. D'Arcy also does an amazing job of portraying Rhaenyra's own complex set of emotions. The princess keeps calm, but her eyes reveal both the sadness and the sense of triumph she feels the moment Alicent lays herself so low. It may signal the death throes of their friendship, but it's also definitely given Rhaenyra the upper hand. We'll have to see who comes out on top next week.