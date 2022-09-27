How Do The Recast House Of The Dragon Actors Fit Into The Show?

Time jumps in television shows can be difficult to navigate, especially when recasting actors. In the case of "House of the Dragon," Milly Alcock and Emily Carey both gave fantastic performances as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower respectively, so saying goodbye to these two actors hasn't been easy for viewers. The show is well-written, but it's fair to say that Alcock and Carey are the reason we've all come to care so much about these two young women over the past five episodes. The show's sixth installment, "The Princess and the Queen," reintroduced us to these characters 10 years later, and while they do bear a rather striking resemblance to their teenage counterparts, they are now played by different actors.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have moved into the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, who weren't the only younger characters to be recast. Siblings Laenor and Laena Velaryon are played by new performers as well. John Macmillan is now in the role of Laenor, formerly portrayed first by Matthew Carver and then Theo Nate. Nanna Blondell has stepped into the shoes of Laena, who was initially played by Nova Foueillis-Mosé, and followed by Savannah Steyn.

Recasting characters we don't know all that well is one thing, but Alcock and Carey are particularly difficult to replace, as fans have spent the first half of the season with them. The showrunners have been upfront about this aspect of the series from the start, so it's not actually a surprise to see different faces. Their younger counterparts will be missed, but how well are the new actors fitting into the show?