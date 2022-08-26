House Of The Dragon Season 2 Ordered By HBO

Well, the people have spoken and made their wishes abundantly clear: more silly wigs, more violence, and more incest!

After months of online handwringing over whether audiences would even want to tune in to a "Game of Thrones" spin-off/prequel after the original series quite infamously self-imploded over its final few episodes, it would seem dragon fever has officially swept the globe once again — with fire and blood, of course. "House of the Dragon" may have only just premiered on HBO to rave reviews, but the network is already giving its enthusiastic support to telling more stories about the troubled Targaryen family of dragon riders.

Today, HBO has announced that season 2 of "House of the Dragon" has officially been given the green light, touting the impressively high viewer turnout (over 20 million strong!) for last week's premiere episode alone, which goes down as "the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history." It quickly became clear that, once presented with solid evidence of continued audience interest, HBO likely wouldn't waste any time moving forward with more "House of the Dragon" and, in all likelihood, many of the other various spin-offs currently in development.

In the immediate future, however, fans will be thrilled to know the epic story about the Targaryen civil war will, in fact, require multiple seasons to fully tell to completion. And now, our watch begins ... again!