Which House Of The Dragon Character Is The Hottest Mess? An Investigation

This post has spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 7.

For those who don't already know, House Targaryen's sigil is a three-headed dragon, and its words are "Fire & Blood." I don't know what that sounds like to you, but anyone who has been acquainted with the unhinged antics of the members of this noble Valyrian house already knows that most of its members are a hot mess. Daenerys Targaryen = hot mess. Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen = hot mess who didn't know much but was still a hot mess. And then there's "House of the Dragon," the seriously superior spin-off (try saying that three times as fast) which showcases an unseen side of one of the most significant events in Targaryen history — The Dance of Dragons — which took place in the first place because of said hot messes.

Every episode shuffles the rank on which character is the most miserable or the most terrifying in the game for the Iron Throne, and the seventh episode, "Driftmark," dials up on the chaos like never before. Determining which one of these characters is the hottest mess of them all raises some important questions. Everyone's having a tough time in "House of the Dragon," maneuvering through political moves, playing a game of chess, and, more importantly, trying to conceal their true selves behind a facade. As the game gets more complicated and King Viserys (Paddy Considine) inches closer to his inevitable death, more and more players are beginning to lose semblance of themselves; they're barely keeping it together. Picking the hottest mess of them all isn't as easy as it sounds: These incredibly layered characters only let their crazy out when they can't handle it anymore. So, let's try and investigate.