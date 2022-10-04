It's About Time House Of The Dragon Gave Us A Truly Terrible Westerosi Funeral

This post contains plenty of spoilers related to weddings and funerals in "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." Proceed as you would down the church aisle, at your own risk.

In the world of Westeros, to paraphrase Billy Idol, it's always a nice day for a Red Wedding. You might think "it's your funeral" to show up at one, but as we learned this week in "Driftmark," the latest episode of "House of the Dragon," actual funerals in Westeros can be dangerous affairs, too.

Basically, anytime you get a bunch of family members together for a big occasion, happy or sad, it's going to go sour, so we shouldn't be surprised at the events that went down in "Driftmark." The funeral of Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) after her death by dragonfire turned into a real Old Testament, eye-for-an-eye affair. Perhaps the first sign of trouble was the way Laena's husband, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), openly tittered during the funeral, as if he could not hide his disdain for the words being spoken.

In the aftermath of the ceremony, as the sun went down and turned the screen all but pitch black, the group of cousins we've taken to calling the Junior Targaryen Family Fight Club left kids breaking each other's nose and slashing each other's eye out. If you're wondering where the adults were, well, Daemon, for one, wasted no time in taking a long walk on the beach with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). It was a little hard to make out what was going on during their romantic stroll, just because of how dark it was, but I'm pretty sure they ended up under the boardwalk in an incestuous love scene.

Great party, amirite? Wait, this was supposed to be a funeral?!