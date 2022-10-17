All Hail Rhaenys Velaryon, House Of The Dragon's True Queen

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

Being a woman in Westeros is no picnic, even if you're from a royal family and can ride a dragon. No matter what, women are always subject to the whims of the men around them and can never hold power in the same way, simply on account of their sex. It's ridiculous and infuriating, and in season 1's penultimate episode, "The Green Council," we also get a chance to see how badly sexism hurt all seven kingdoms by denying them Queen Rhaenys (Eve Best). Rhaenys was supposed to be Queen, as she was the only child of the Prince of Dragonstone and was declared by her grandmother, the queen at the time, "our queen to be." Instead, she was passed over and the succession went to her uncle, then to her cousin, Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Rhaenys has been neglected and passed over by her Targaryen cousins too many times. When Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) seizes the Iron Throne for her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), and holds Rhaenys captive so that she can't take her dragon and go join the true heir, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Rhaenys finally has enough. No one is keeping her from her dragon, and she shows them all the true power of Targaryens when she bursts through Aegon's coronation ceremony on dragonback. While she could have ended everyone's problems with one "dracarys," she didn't — but she's still the Queen that Westeros deserves.