House Of The Dragon Just Echoed One Of The Game Of Thrones' Most Devastating Episodes

The night is dark and full of spoilers. Go no further if you haven't seen the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

When you play the game of thrones, you either win ... or you die.

Everyone knows that successions are far from a simple matter in the "Game of Thrones" universe, and this latest episode of "House of the Dragon" was no different. After yet another time jump last week, "The Green Council" zeroed in on the immediate aftermath to depict the food frenzy that followed King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death as the Targaryen family — or the "greener" half of them, at least — finally made their move for control of the Iron Throne. This episode gave us a curious interpretation of a king's last dying words, several layers of political machinations and plotting, and what essentially amounts to a coup attempt to usurp the throne. If all of that sounds vaguely familiar, well, that's because we've been here before.

In many ways, "The Green Council" follows the main narrative beats already covered in "You Win or You Die," the eighth episode of "Game of Thrones" season 1. It might seem almost quaint to look back on now, but the show's main storyline once unfolded in thrilling fashion like a medieval whodunnit — culminating in Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) discovery of the Lannister twins' incest, their children's illegitimacy to rule as heirs to King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), and the noble Stark's ultimately fruitless attempt to prevent the crown from falling into enemy hands.

Though "House of the Dragon" has succeeded by standing on its own two feet, these parallels only serve to enrich both properties. By retreading old ground, the spin-off series seems to argue that the more things change, the more they stay the same.