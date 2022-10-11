Is House Of The Dragon Moving Too Fast Or Too Slow For Its Own Game Of Thrones?

Tuning into "House of the Dragon" week after week always leaves me with a conflicted feeling. On the one hand, I find nearly every scene to be a dramatically charged feast. The tension in the air is always palpable, and the actors consistently deliver engaged, simmering performances with scene work any actor would love to chew on. However, once the episode ends, I end up spending very little time reflecting on what I have just seen and wondering about what will happen the following week. "House of the Dragon" is a show that I enjoy in the moment, but it doesn't really stick to my ribs in the way its predecessor, "Game of Thrones," did.

When I do think about the show, I often find myself wondering what and whose story "House of the Dragon" is. I know the plot of the show, the incidents and the mechanics, but the emotional core of the show often does not reveal itself to me. One would think the show is about the battle between Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent as to who will sit on the Iron Throne after the death of King Viserys. The problem is that we are near the end of the first season of the show, and only now has Viserys kicked the bucket. This game of thrones, as you will, has all been entirely theoretical, and the show has already spanned 21 years existing in that theoretical space. Have these two decades been solely to serve as place setting for the actual story of the show, or were we supposed to find emotional satisfaction within these time-jumping eight episodes? Either way, it's leaving a lot to be desired.