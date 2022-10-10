House Of The Dragon's Awkward Family Dinner Is Everything That Makes The Show So Good

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 8.

Be they celebrating a wedding or mourning the death of a relative, you can always count on the Targaryens to make an absolute mess of their House's gatherings. That goes double for their family dinners, like the one in the latest episode of "House of the Dragon." It's an extended sequence that encapsulates the pleasures of season 1, combining incredibly nuanced acting with dark comedy, first-rate visual effects, and tension so thick it could sit on the Iron Throne and walk away with nary a scratch. For a fleeting moment, it even sees those silver-haired royals genuinely happy to be drinking wine and breaking bread with their in-laws.

After yet another time jump (this one spanning six years), "House of the Dragon" finds King Viserys (Paddy Considine) on the brink of death. By this point, the model-loving ruler looks less like a person and more like a rotting corpse trying to pass itself off as one of the living. His wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), the Hand to the King, are one step away from parading the groaning, wheezing Viserys and his emaciated body around "Weekend at Bernie's" style to convince his entourage their king is still the one in charge and not them. It's grimly funny yet deeply tragic.

In spite of all this, his daughter Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) return to King's Landing is enough to propel Viserys into sitting on the Iron Throne one last time and settling the matter of the most-likely-dying Lord Corlys Velaryon's heir to Driftmark. Some arguing and an impromptu decapitation later (just another day in the Red Keep...), Viserys has his entire family gather for dinner, which is where the fun really begins.