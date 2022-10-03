Why Fire & Blood Doesn't Actually Spoil House Of The Dragon's Entire Plot

Like the infighting Targaryen family increasingly at each other's throats in "House of the Dragon," fans seem to have a pretty intense love/hate relationship with most adaptations these days. Make one mildly controversial change from the source material and may the gods (both the old and the new) save anyone who gets in the way of the backlash. After all, some may argue, aren't book readers justified after seeing how "Game of Thrones" — which eventually outpaced author George R.R. Martin's series of novels and left showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss without any concrete roadmap to follow whatsoever — came to a divisive end in the later seasons?

The highly anticipated prequel series had its work cut out for it. Having to prove whether general audiences out there even had an appetite to return to Westeros at all (spoiler alert: they did) could've been daunting enough, but "House of the Dragon" had to do so without the benefit of some of the richest and densest modern fantasy books ever written.

Instead, the show has had to pull a similar trick to "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and greatly expand on an absolute bare minimum of source material. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel established all the major events the series has covered thus far, but showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik have routinely gone far beyond what's on page to fill out entire episodes of drama and conflict — oftentimes to spectacular results.

The latest episode demonstrated this specific strength of "House of the Dragon" by turning roughly four pages from the book into an hour of television. What's more, a surprise twist on the story as described in "Fire & Blood" subtly cautions book readers that they won't always know what's going to happen next.