Did The Rings Of Power Just Make Its Biggest Lord Of The Rings Lore Change Yet?

Spoilers for the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" follow.

Fans who pay close attention to such things realized quite some time ago that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" would have no choice but to carve out a unique space for itself in the legendarium of author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Unlike Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and their team of writers didn't have the benefit of sprawling, self-contained novels to adapt from. Instead, Amazon Studios acquired the rights to the appendices featured at the end of "The Return of the King" novel (which laid out the events of the First and Second Age of Middle-earth), various novels like Tolkien's "The Unfinished Tales," and other notes. This forced them to get creative, using major canonical events as signposts — the defeat of Morgoth, the forging of the rings, the rise of Sauron — while filling in all the gaps in between with brand-new material.

As with any adaptation of any material, reasonable viewers knew that liberties would be taken and changes made to (our assumptions of) Tolkien lore along the way. Episode 5 of "The Rings of Power" just lived up to that in emphatic fashion, staging a visually stunning flashback scene that shook up our understanding of Middle-earth by tying together the Silmarils, the origins of mithril, and possibly an oblique reference to a famous elf warrior from the books. But as with any of our own commonly accepted legends and myths, things may not quite be as straightforward as they appear.