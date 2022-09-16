The Rings Of Power Shows The Origins Of One Of The Most Important Elements In The Lord Of The Rings

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

One of the most beautiful things about J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world is the way in which even the smallest aspects of the story have major repercussions on the fate of Middle-earth. Mere chance encounters can be life-changing, and the discovery of a precious metal can spell doom and hope at the same time. Episode 4 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" leans into this aspect of Tolkien's saga and introduces a plot point that will essentially shape the course of events in Middle-earth. This occurs when Elrond (Robert Aramayo) finds out that his dear dwarf friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has discovered a rare, precious metal named mithril in the old mines of Khazad-dûm.

Fans of Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" are familiar with this powerful, lightweight metal, as mithril saves Frodo's life multiple times during his quest to destroy the One Ring. However, mithril plays an even larger role in the story, as its discovery and excavation creates a domino effect for events that will impact all races in Middle-earth and chart trajectories for the saga's primary characters. Let us dive into the history of mithril, its properties, and how it will come to affect the Second and Third Ages, especially within the context of the show.