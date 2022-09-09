The Rings Of Power Sets Up A Major Lord Of The Rings Location With The Southlands

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for episode 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" kicked off with a familiar storytelling technique. Not unlike Peter Jackson's film series, "The Rings of Power" reeled viewers in through the eyes of one of its most valuable players: the ultra-cool Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Galadriel's journey is a major focal point for the series, as she's one of few characters to have witnessed the rise of the Big Bad Morgoth, and to have survived the war that defeated him — but not before the subsequent rise of Sauron, who killed Galadriel's brother and carved a sketchy mark into his body.

According to Galadriel, said mark confounded even the wisest elves who'd come to Middle-earth. The sigil is something of a calling card for Sauron: wherever he or his minions go, the mark remains. Galadriel deduces that, if she can decipher its meaning, she can find Sauron and defeat him for good. And she invests a lot of time (like, a few centuries' worth) into doing so — but as she discovers in the series' third episode, "Adar," the answer to the puzzle is a deceptively simple one. More than that, it's also set the stage for a key locale that many will likely recognize.