Who Is Adar In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power? (He's Probably Not Sauron)

Warning: Massive spoilers ahead for episode 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Dark tidings are afoot in Middle-earth, and episode 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" raises the stakes by introducing a potentially brand new villain. The name "Adar" is dropped repeatedly within the first few minutes of the episodes when orcs drag Silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) through the tunnels that are being dug in the Southlands.

As the events of "The Rings of Power" take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's exhaustive notes, appendices, and manuscripts assumed that Sauron himself would emerge as the major villain of the Prime Video series. While Adar could very well be Sauron assuming another form, this theory would lead to too obvious of a reveal, which may or may not be what the show is aiming for.

First off, it is important to note that Adar does not appear anywhere in Tolkien's extensive saga, and he is a new character created solely for the show. At this point, it is too early to deduce whether Adar is a mere red herring or a character that explicitly breaks Tolkien canon, as we were allowed an extremely blurry glimpse of the leader of the orcs. There have been rumors surrounding the mysterious character, apart from speculations about who Sauron might appear as, based on the promotional material for the series. Although the series itself can provide the best answers as the events unravel, let's travel to speculation land and attempt to understand who this new (?) villain might be.