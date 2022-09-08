The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Transforms Galadriel In All The Right Ways

In Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Galadriel is an important but non-lead role in the events of the three films. Played by Cate Blanchett, Galadriel also narrates the opening prologue to "The Fellowship of the Ring," describing the war that rages and ends in the Second Age. A bearer of one of the Elven Rings of Power, she is blessed with the nearly indefinable power that comes from it. However, when the threat of Sauron's return materializes, she cannot confront the old foe herself. Thus, she is relegated to assisting the Fellowship on their adventure, occasionally appearing to push the plot forward. That said, Blanchett is still magnificent as Galadriel, making her a standout supporting character for fantasy fans to this day.

Her immense yet sidelined power in the film series is traded for vulnerability and a starring role for Clark as Galadriel in "The Rings of Power." Before bearing one of those coveted rings, we see the elf grow into the hero we know her to be through a personal journey that ties into the grandest parts of the canon. Though Galadriel never swings a sword in the film trilogy, nor is there any implication that she did before the Third Age — though "older accounts" from "The Silmarillion" describe her as a power-hungry leader in the rebellion of the Ñoldor who wanted to rule over Middle-earth herself — the streaming series boldly straps a heroic character arc for her that puts her right at the center of an impending war. There is something inherently engrossing about seeing such a powerful character at their most vulnerable, and "The Rings of Power" manages to pull it off without feeling unwarranted.

If the record-setting debut of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is any indication, I think we'll be able to see Galadriel reach her full potential before the credits roll once again on Middle-earth.