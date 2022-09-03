The Rings Of Power Premiere Draws 25 Million Viewers Worldwide In First 24 Hours, According To Amazon

While "The Rings of Power" is being touted as breaking "all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video," Amazon has not disclosed how it determines what counts as a view. In other words, how many minutes of an episode does a viewer need to watch in order to be counted?

Streaming services often get creative when reporting "record-breaking" numbers. For example, when Disney shared that it has more total streaming subscriptions than Netflix, it was this figure counts the Disney Bundle (which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) as three separate subscriptions. It would be much more helpful to know how many households subscribe to the services, but that information is not available.

But regardless of the actual numbers for "The Rings of Power," it's hard to deny that a lot of people are watching this show. This is most definitely welcome news for Amazon, which reportedly spent $465 million for the first season of the fantasy series, with a second season already in the works. (It's worth noting that since $250 million of that initial number was spent solely on the rights to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien's works, the price tag for season 2 won't be quite as steep.)