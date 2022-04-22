The Lord Of The Rings TV Show Cost Amazon $465 Million (Or One Jeffrey Bezos Mega-Yacht)

Prime Video has a lot riding on its upcoming streaming series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and when we say a lot, we mean approximately $58 million per episode. This outpaces even the $30 million per episode that Netflix has reportedly sunk into season 4 of "Stranger Things."

According to Variety, the eight-episode first season of "The Rings of Power" will set Prime Video back a whopping $465 million, which "includes startup costs for launching the series that will presumably be spread out over multiple seasons." Last year, we learned that season 2 of "The Rings of Power" would be leaving New Zealand, where Peter Jackson shot all of the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movies, relocating its production to the U.K. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that "the show's steep cost was a key factor in the decision, with sources saying that the U.K. will be a more economical choice moving forward."

THR also mentioned that Prime Video has a lot of studio space in the U.K. and has used it as the base of operations for many of its other shows. It's not surprising, in principle, that an epic fantasy series shot on location like "The Rings of Power" would cost more to produce on an episode-by-episode basis than "Stranger Things." What is surprising is that HBO's own fantasy epic, the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," cost far less to produce than either of them, with $20 million dollars going into each episode.