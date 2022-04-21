Netflix Reportedly Spent $30 Million Per Episode On Stranger Things Season 4

It's been a hell of a week for Netflix. First there was the shocking announcement that they didn't hit their anticipated subscriber number and actually lost approximately 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022 ahead of the anticipated 2 million loss next quarter. Their animation department is imploding, and all of this bad news culminated with a massive drop on the stock market, translating to an over $54.4 billion loss in market value overnight. The once-thought-to-be-untouchable platform seems to now be behind the wheel of the Struggle Bus, and their history of investing millions of dollars into risky projects is likely going to come to a screeching halt sooner rather than later. Netflix cranked out over 500 original programs last year, and looks to be pivoting into a model that values quality over quantity, and prioritizing programs that can provide the biggest return and appease the greatest number of viewers possible.

Netflix struck it big with the Korean survival thriller "Squid Game," which became their biggest and most popular series of all time against a relatively small budget of $3 million per episode. The show became a global sensation, and this is exactly the kind of success story Netflix is looking to capture again and again. These low-budget projects are a necessity if the streamer wants to continue expanding some of their high-concept flagship programs, in particular, something like "Stranger Things." According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Netflix reportedly spent $30 million per episode on the fourth season of their sci-fi/horror/fantasy series, and generating low-cost hits are a necessity to balance out the massive budget needed to keep a show like "Stranger Things" afloat.