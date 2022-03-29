Nielsen, The Company That Compiles TV Ratings, Has Been Sold – Here's What That Means

Well, there goes the neighborhood. Or at least, it's under new management. Nielsen, the age-old audience measurement system for entertainment, has announced they have been acquired by a private equity firm for a whopping $16 billion.

According to Variety, the deal was finalized on Tuesday, March 29. The company was purchased by a private-equity group led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., an affiliate of activist fund Elliott Investment Management L.P., which has been lobbying for a Nielsen sale. The deal — which is subject to shareholder and regulator approvals — also includes acquisition of the company's debt and will close later this year.

James A. Attwood, chairperson of Nielsen's Board of Directors, said in a statement:

"After a thorough assessment, the Board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for our shareholders by providing a cash takeout at a substantial premium, while supporting Nielsen's commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders. The Consortium sees the full potential of Nielsen's leadership position in the media industry and the unique value we deliver for our clients worldwide."

The company's new owners — who are retaining David Kenny as CEO — believe Nielsen will continue to be the main competitor in the entertainment measurement circuit despite the company's recent struggles. In order to combat those issues, the company is currently testing a new system titled "Nielsen ONE." The system's goal is to catalog audience data as folks consume both linear and digital programming, which has been a measurement industry target operation for years.

According to a statement from Evergreen and Elliot managing partner Jesse Cohn and senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg: