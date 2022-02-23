Nielsen Will Start Releasing More Data About Streaming Ratings

It looks like Nielsen, the age-old rating system that measures viewership, is making more moves to acquiesce to the digital age. And, at this point, it's a smart business model.

According to Variety, the company is expected to announce soon that it will collect streaming data from connected TV sets. That information will then give advertisers, media buyers, media companies, and other relevant parties more to work with as they attempt to understand how audiences behave across different screens and platforms. The new data — which will be issued via Nielsen Media Impact — will be examined by media planners in an effort to analyze information about the reach their clients might achieve in utilizing the different streaming services. An upcoming Nielsen release obtained by the outlet tells clients that "only Nielsen" can connect data to give ad execs a full view of audience preferences.

The news comes just days after Nielsen sent a letter to clients that revealed it intends to make its "big data" — which includes more microscopic measurements of TV audiences — available alongside its traditional metrics of total linear viewership categorized by gender and age.

This isn't the first time Nielsen has issued data about streaming activity. In 2021, the company launched its "Streaming Platform Ratings" and released "The Gauge," an overview of streaming consumption on platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix. That information is licensed by eight of the company's nine national media clients.