The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Showrunners Explain What They Can And Can't Adapt

Man, remember the days when being a fan of a famous property didn't require an extensive knowledge of corporate acquisitions and the complicated ins and outs involved with ownership of rights to original properties?

Before Amazon first purchased the rights to create the series that would eventually become "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," an army of lawyers likely descended upon the agreement to parse out exactly what material can and can't be used in the upcoming series. Because of the Tolkien Estate's incredibly protective stewardship of the late author J.R.R. Tolkien's various novels, notes, letters, and other works, any adaptation would be required to set highly specific boundaries for stories set in Middle-earth.

"The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" easily come to mind as Tolkien's most famous works, but he also wrote additional material in the form of backstory-filling appendices located at the end of "The Return of the King," the historical epic "The Silmarillion" (written in prose that resembles classic poetry rather than a traditional narrative), various novels expanding on that history like "The Children of Hurin" and "The Fall of Gondolin," and more that were completed, edited, and posthumously published by Tolkien's son, Christopher. Though invested fans would likely give anything to see adaptations of all of those stories, the reality of the situation dictates otherwise. For Amazon's purposes, only a small slice of this material remains available to them, according to series co-creators and co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the two spilled the details on exactly what limits they had to work around in creating this new series, set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings." As Payne tells it:

"We have the rights solely to 'The Fellowship of the Ring,' 'The Two Towers,' 'The Return of the King,' the appendices, and 'The Hobbit.'" And that is it. We do not have the rights to 'The Silmarillion,' 'Unfinished Tales,' 'The History of Middle-earth,' or any of those other books."

So what does that all mean for the actual events that will be covered in Amazon's "The Rings of Power" series? I'm glad you asked!