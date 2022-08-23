The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: This Could Be The Beginning Of A New Era
Fantasy fever is hitting the globe. While "House of the Dragon" recently jumped out to a rip-roaring start, its reign as the biggest and most dominant series of its genre in this volatile and hard-to-predict streaming age will prove to be relatively short-lived. In just a few short weeks, a major challenger will emerge for its share of attention and eyeballs. Who will win? Well, nerds, of course!
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" comes with years of hype and anticipation, not to mention all sorts of pressure from passionate fans (including the creators themselves!) to get it right. Adapting the writings of groundbreaking author J.R.R. Tolkien is never to be taken lightly, even if that source material mostly comes from an assortment of notes and collections found in the appendices of "The Return of the King," as opposed to the actual "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy itself. Still, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have taken on this immense challenge anyway, filling in the gaps as best they can and telling the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth that's set thousands of years before the likes of Frodo and Sam and Aragorn ever set off on their grand adventures.
With the premiere of "The Rings of Power" fast approaching, Amazon has unleashed one more trailer to convince the fence-sitters out there to give this series a try. Check out all the new footage below!
Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer
You know, maybe Samwise Gamgee said it best when he nervously sputtered on about how he "...heard a good deal about a Ring, and a Dark Lord, and something about the end of the world" because, well, that just about sums up the extent of this new trailer. Much like how another, far older version of the character (played by the esteemed Cate Blanchett, of course) did in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel gravely intones about the coming threat of Sauron — a warning that falls on deaf ears to a world that has moved past such concerns after the defeat of Morgoth, the even darker Dark Lord (yeah, there's a few of them) of whom Sauron was only a servant. From more looks at fearsome orcs to stunning hero shots of new characters in action to all sorts of gorgeous imagery, there's something for every fan here, whether casual or Tolkien aficionado alike.
In addition to Clark as this younger and brasher take on the elf queen Galadriel, "The Rings of Power" stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger," Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and much more.
Fans can expect "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.