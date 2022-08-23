The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: This Could Be The Beginning Of A New Era

Fantasy fever is hitting the globe. While "House of the Dragon" recently jumped out to a rip-roaring start, its reign as the biggest and most dominant series of its genre in this volatile and hard-to-predict streaming age will prove to be relatively short-lived. In just a few short weeks, a major challenger will emerge for its share of attention and eyeballs. Who will win? Well, nerds, of course!

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" comes with years of hype and anticipation, not to mention all sorts of pressure from passionate fans (including the creators themselves!) to get it right. Adapting the writings of groundbreaking author J.R.R. Tolkien is never to be taken lightly, even if that source material mostly comes from an assortment of notes and collections found in the appendices of "The Return of the King," as opposed to the actual "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy itself. Still, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have taken on this immense challenge anyway, filling in the gaps as best they can and telling the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth that's set thousands of years before the likes of Frodo and Sam and Aragorn ever set off on their grand adventures.

With the premiere of "The Rings of Power" fast approaching, Amazon has unleashed one more trailer to convince the fence-sitters out there to give this series a try. Check out all the new footage below!