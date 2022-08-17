Why The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Fan Theories About Sauron Are Wrong

Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be ramping up its marketing ahead of the show's impending debut, but there remains plenty of secrets and surprises to be discovered that have been intentionally held back thus far. That hasn't stopped fans from churning out their own theories and speculation about what may happen and how certain major characters will be depicted, of course. If anything, the slow trickle of information and reveals have only intensified such efforts.

Perhaps one of the most hotly debated points among fans looking forward to this new series, set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," has to do with the identity of the actor playing Sauron. The villainous Dark Lord was only briefly seen in corporeal form early in Peter Jackson's movies, but his actions as a younger being throughout "The Rings of Power" — at the time, still capable of appearing in the flesh and not just as a big, flaming eyeball which was mostly meant to be metaphorical, but I digress! — will set in motion many of the events that would affect every person in Middle-earth. As implied by the title of the series, the story will deal with the forging of the rings of power and the ensemble cast's slow realization that evil is, once again, on the rise.

Glimpsed in various footage, fans pointed to actor Anson Boon under the assumption that this was our first, Slim Shady-esque look at the young villain ... but new comments straight from the creative team of "The Rings of Power" are finally clearing up this glaring misconception. In short, all your fan theories about Sauron are probably wrong — here's why.