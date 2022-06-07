The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Offers First Look At Celebrimbor – Here's Why He Matters

As befitting a production of this scope (and budget level), the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will include a bevy of new characters and subplots for viewers to wrap their minds around. Set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" — though, importantly, taking place in a separate continuity from the Peter Jackson films — the Prime Video series may feel a bit overwhelming to take in all at once, even with five total seasons to tell this complete story. There will be proto Hobbits, characters falling from the sky, and the looming specter of a young, but no less formidable, Dark Lord Sauron hanging over it all.

The famous villain of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels may have been rather unhealthily obsessed with jewelry, forming his entire villainous plan around the forging of dozens of immensely powerful rings and controlling them all (and their wearers) through the One Ring itself, but he didn't do it alone. Tolkien nerds know that he initially recruited the unwitting race of Elves, the master craftspeople to whom Sauron taught the fine art of ring-making. Fans have long guessed that the main plot of the series would focus on this particularly dramatic storyline, and now we have the biggest piece of evidence in support of that theory.

Of the many new and familiar faces included in the series, such as the eventual Elven queen Galadriel (played by Cate Blanchett in the movies and by Morfydd Clark here), one name to remember will be Celebrimbor. Here's why.