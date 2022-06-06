The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Has Five Seasons Already Mapped Out

If you ask me, the idea of filmmakers planning out the overall arc of a story is given a little too much weight these days. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is commonly held up as a poster child of a studio knowing exactly what each movie was building to ... but that's actually not accurate at all, given the fact that many involved with the franchise have admitted to improvising on the fly when needed. As much as the recent "Star Wars" films have been derided because of Lucasfilm not knowing what direction to take the overall sequel trilogy, I'll die on the hill that they didn't need some master plan — they just needed to hire the right directors who understood how to jump on board a moving train and evolve the story in compelling ways (like Rian Johnson).

Television is obviously a much different beast than film, but I'd argue that much of the same applies here, as well. "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are famous for writing themselves into corners, without having any clear plan to follow, and forcing themselves to find the most creative and narratively satisfying solutions.

That brings us to the newest batch of quotes from JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunner duo behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series. Prime Video has released a few fresh looks at the upcoming epic today, but the latest information (along with a new image) from Empire might be the most fascinating yet, as we now know to officially expect five seasons of this new series.